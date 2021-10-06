UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Disposes Of Expired, Adulterated Food Items

Food authority disposes of expired, adulterated food items

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of food items including 7,167 liters expired juice and 5,137 kg red chillies during crackdown launched in different parts of the city here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of food items including 7,167 liters expired juice and 5,137 kg red chillies during crackdown launched in different parts of the city here Wednesday.

According to DG Food Authority Rafaqat Ali, 3,075 kg banned china salt, 3,030 kg papadum (kacha papar) prepared from defective ingredients were also dumped on the spot during random checking of wholesale karyana stores, said a press release issued here.

He said about 850 kg nowshadar, 600 kg animal manure, 562 kg bran, 550 kg of open oil were wasted as proved adulterated, he added.

Moreover, 160 kg overdue spaghetti, 100 kg insect infested gram with seven kg open color were thrown away following said reasons, concluded the statement.

