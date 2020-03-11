Food authority, district admin, police join hands against adulteration in KP

A joint Task Force Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority, District Administration, Police and Food Department Wednesday formally launched a mega drive against adulteration in provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A joint Task Force Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority, District Administration, Police and Food Department Wednesday formally launched a mega drive against adulteration in provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Asghar Ali chairing the first meeting of the task force here said the force would have technical support of all stakeholders and would carry out targeted operation against adulteration in edible items.

The DC said that according to a notification of Home Department, the District Task Force Committee was constituted in January in each and every district where deputy commissioner of the respective district would be chairman of the force.

He further said that officers of district food authority, DPO, Special Branch, Live Stock, Food Controller and Industry Department would be members of the task force.

Under the ToRs the task force would hold meeting after every two-week and submit report to Food Authority.