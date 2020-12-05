Food Authority dumps 2,920 litre adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA), launching grand operation, claimed to have dumped 2,920 litre adulterated milk being supplied through six small containers on different routes here on Saturday.

A total of 8290 litres milk were checked at 40 vehicles through lactometer by the experts on the occasion.

"Some 34 milk vehicles were cleared as pure, while six found to be mixed up with urea fertilizers and other chemicals" DG PFA Rafaqat Ali told.

He said the lactoscan test had proved presence of hefty amount of mixing into the milk which is a punishable act.

He said adulterated milk used to hinder growth of children both physically and mentally. He vowed that action against adulteration mafia would be continued across the board and with daily basis in future.