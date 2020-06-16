UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Dumps Heavy Adulterated Foods

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:46 AM

Food Authority dumps heavy adulterated foods

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday dumped about 167 liter soda, 20 liter adulterated milk with same quantity of cooking oil and 31 kg expired food goods while conducting raids at location called Head Muhammad Walla went famous for recreational activities here.

Operation led by director operation Atta-ul-Haq khokhar sealed Kashif Kareem Separation Unit from where aforesaid material was sold out to customers.

Director Operation directed the person in-charge of the eatery center to hold labeling of products with mentioning expiry date before projecting in market in accordance with rules and regulation. Unhygienic ingredients would cause hepatitis, tuberculosis and other form of viral diseases. He vowed PFA would keep on holding crackdown against sale of substandard foods and detecting mafia involved into the crime.

