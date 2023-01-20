UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Establishes Mobile Flour Sale Points Across The City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The local food department took a distinctive measure to provide relief to people by establishing mobile flour sale points in different nooks and corners of the city here on Friday.

The Food Controller (FO) Umair Sagheer said, "The mobile sale points being setup into rickshaws, would ensure the flour sale unabated across the city.

Chingchi rickshaws are hired to target particularly less- supply areas of flour to contain its shortage." "Citizens are advised to come up to mobile points instead of waiting in queues to purchase the basic food substance," the FO said.

Moreover, the official said that Chingchi rickshaws filled with flour bags would pass through the narrow passageways of the city, to allay the concern of its shortage.

Mobile sale points would be increased with the passage of time, concluded the FO.

