Food Authority Fines General Store For Selling Expired Spices In Turabt

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Food Authority fines general store for selling expired spices in Turabt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Zonal team (Makran) fined one general store over selling expired spices during checking of shops including miscellaneous food, beverage outlets, and yeast on Turbat main Highway on Tuesday.

According to details, Balochistan Food Authority zonal food safety team inspected meat shops, bakeries, hotels and restaurants and milk shops on Turbat Highway and checked quality and hygiene arrangements of goods in the centers.

BFA personnel also gave copies of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to shopkeepers and guided them to ensure implementation of SOPs otherwise action would be taken against those shopkeepers who shows negligence in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

