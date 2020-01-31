UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Fines Rs270,000 Milk Sellers In Jan-2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 06:52 PM

District Food Authority inspected a total of 365 food samples during January 2020 and fined Rs270,000 for selling substandard milk

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :District Food Authority inspected a total of 365 food samples during January 2020 and fined Rs270,000 for selling substandard milk.

According to an inspection report of Jan-2020 issued here Friday, the 20 samples collected from four sugar-mills and five flour mills while at least 16 products including Baashmol Gee and Oil Mills were registered.

Similarly, 36 samples were taken from different kinds of milk from the city and surrounding areas. 13 samples were collected from containers carrying milk from Punjab and the owners were fined Rs270,000 after the milk samples were proved substandard in laboratories.

Six water plants have also been inspected while 10 shops were sealed over selling expired products. The team of Food Safety also conducted awareness drive in different areas of the city against sale of substandard food.

