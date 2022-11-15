Food authority foils embezzling subsidized flour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Food authority foiled attempt of embezzling government's subsidized flour after raid at godown situated at Bun Bosan area.

According to official spokesman, two accused identified as Muhammad Iftikhar and Ashraf were found shifting flour available at subsidized rates by stuffing into private bags to supply in local markets.

According to Deputy Director food Asif Raza, the accused were booked with respective police station before taking further action against them.

He said official quota of National Flour Mills which found involved into the illegal practice, was cancelled. He vowed to continue crackdown against miscreants to smooth providing official flour to masses.