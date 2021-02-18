UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Holds Operation In Grain Market Multan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Food authority holds operation in grain market Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) held crackdown in Southern Punjab's biggest grain market with joint venture of district administration to trap adulteration mafia here on Thursday.

Exactly five food points located at different parts of the market were raided by the authority.

Umar and Danish Spices Grinding Unit was sealed allegedly over mixing red color into chillies, with 450 kg raw chillies, 500 kg supporting ingredients and 150 kg related mixing materiel were seized on the spot.

At least one food point was imposed heavy fine, while two were served notices to warn about carrying out the tarnished activity in future here or anywhere else.

A heavy contingent of police escorted the operation being carried out with support of market committee today's morning.

Deputy Director PFA Waqar-ul-Hassan told media following the operation that about 50 raids were conducted just in past one and half months across the grain market, while a total of 450 operation against adulteration mafia initiated at the market in past year.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine Market Media

Recent Stories

6.2-magnitude quake hits 147 km SSW of Port-Vila, ..

9 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 8 new cases of COVID-19

9 minutes ago

Indian Navy Denies Participation in Russian-Irania ..

9 minutes ago

PTI to emerge as a largest party in Senate electio ..

14 minutes ago

Belarus court sentences two journalists to two yea ..

14 minutes ago

Japan's Ex-Olympics Minister Hashimoto Accepts Rol ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.