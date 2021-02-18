Food authority holds operation in grain market Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) held crackdown in Southern Punjab's biggest grain market with joint venture of district administration to trap adulteration mafia here on Thursday.

Exactly five food points located at different parts of the market were raided by the authority.

Umar and Danish Spices Grinding Unit was sealed allegedly over mixing red color into chillies, with 450 kg raw chillies, 500 kg supporting ingredients and 150 kg related mixing materiel were seized on the spot.

At least one food point was imposed heavy fine, while two were served notices to warn about carrying out the tarnished activity in future here or anywhere else.

A heavy contingent of police escorted the operation being carried out with support of market committee today's morning.

Deputy Director PFA Waqar-ul-Hassan told media following the operation that about 50 raids were conducted just in past one and half months across the grain market, while a total of 450 operation against adulteration mafia initiated at the market in past year.