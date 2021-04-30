Food authority ice cream factory, recovers 100 Kg China salt

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Friday conducted raids in various areas of Charsadda against selling of substandard food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Friday conducted raids in various areas of Charsadda against selling of substandard food items.

According to details, team of food authority sealed an ice cream factory and discarded huge quantity of substandard material in Tariqabad area of Charsadda.

Food authority also recovered 150 litres of fake juice from a factory in Tangi Bazar. The premises was also sealed over public complaints.

The authority also recovered more than 100 kilograms of China salt and sealed a unregistered spice manufacturing unit.