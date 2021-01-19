Food Authority imposes fines, seals units across KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in its ongoing drive against adulteration across the province, recovered 1435 liters expired and counterfeit juices and sealed two stores in Batkhela after cross examination of code with the registered company

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in its ongoing drive against adulteration across the province, recovered 1435 liters expired and counterfeit juices and sealed two stores in Batkhela after cross examination of code with the registered company.

The Food Safety Authority also took action in Nowshera district against production of substandard 'gurr' and fined two production units' owners for using non-grade food colors.

In Mardan district, the authority imposed heavy fines on two bakeries and ghee filling units besides sealing a nimko manufacturing unit for poor working condition.

In Kohat a go-down was sealed after recovery of 'gutca and chalia' while in DI Khan over 200 liters of expired juices were discarded.