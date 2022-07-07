Food authority initiates action against substandard food bakeries, sweet shops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Food authorities on Thursday took action against substandard food bakeries and imposed fines on several units for selling expired products.

The officials of food authority led by Deputy Director Asad Qasim inspected several bakeries in Kohat district, and imposed heavy fines on those maintaining poor hygienic environment and selling substandard products ahead of Eid ul Azha.

The monitoring of bakeries, confectionery and sweet shops continued in the city to ensure supply of quality bakery and sweet items to people on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

In this regard, various production units were inspected and a bakery unit was fined for violating food safety rules.

Deputy Director Asad Qasim warned shopkeepers of strict action under Food Safety Act if found guilty of any violation.