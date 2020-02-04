UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Inspected 543 Food Units, 21 Sealed In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:26 PM

Food Safety and Halal Food Authority inspected 543 food units in which sealed 21 units and issued notices to 219 food outlets during January, said the spokesperson on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Food Safety and Halal Food Authority inspected 543 food units in which sealed 21 units and issued notices to 219 food outlets during January, said the spokesperson on Tuesday.

He said that Rs3,13000 fine has been imposed on food units violating the Authority rules.

12956 substandard food items were discarded and sent 116 samples to laboratory for test.

Food safety training has been given to 60 food handlers and arranged 13 sessions in schools and colleges regarding food safety.

He said that 101 food business licenses issued, registered 18 food products. Six complaints registered on Prime Minister Citizen Portal has been resolved,he added.

