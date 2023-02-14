UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Inspects Different Bazars In Chitral, Dir Lower, Kohat, Karak

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023

Food Authority inspects different bazars in Chitral, Dir Lower, Kohat, Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday conducted inspection raids in different bazars of Chitral, Dir Lower, Kohat and Karak districts and imposed fines over violation of maintaining hygienic atmosphere.

During the raids, a ban was imposed on a bakery after recovering substandard non-food chemicals in Chitral and issued warning notices to several restaurants and shops for improvement.

Similarly, the teams of district Kohat imposed fines on butchers and a bakery shop was repeatedly warned.

The food safety team of Dir Lower District destroyed substandard food items on the spot and a hotel was also fined for poor sanitation.

In district Karak during the inspections in Sabarabad Bazar, various hotels, grocery and general stores were inspected and informed about the SOPs of the Food Authority.

