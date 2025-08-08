Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs

The 320th three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Kazmi, also known as Bari Imam, will begin today in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The 320th three-day annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Kazmi, also known as Bari Imam, will begin today in Islamabad.

In this regard, the Islamabad Food Authority conducted inspections at the Bari Imam shrine to ensure the quality and hygiene of food being distributed to visitors.

Deputy Director Operations of the Islamabad Food Authority, Dr. Tahira Siddique, paid a visit to the Urs site to review the quality of langar being served to visitors. The inspection aimed to ensure that the food met health and hygiene standards.

During the visit, the official examined the cooking area where the langar was being prepared, focusing on maintaining cleanliness and preventing any contamination during food preparation.

The inspection also covered the storage of raw materials and cooked food. The team checked freezers to review the condition of stored items, including meat, spices, and other ingredients used in the langar.

Special attention was given to the handling and storage of meat, as well as the cleanliness of large cooking pots. Officials examined the spices and other materials to confirm they were safe for use.

The Deputy Director instructed the cooking teams to maintain strict hygiene throughout the preparation process.

She emphasized the importance of keeping the kitchen and utensils clean to ensure the safety of visitors consuming the food.

The inspection is part of the Food Authority’s broader effort to safeguard public health during large gatherings and religious events in the capital. By monitoring langar preparation, the authority aims to prevent any incidents of foodborne illness among participants of the Urs.

The Islamabad Food Authority stated that it will continue similar inspections during the event to ensure compliance with hygiene regulations. Officials also encouraged organizers to follow proper food-handling practices and to report any issues that could compromise food safety.

This year’s Urs has drawn significant crowds, with langar distribution remaining a central tradition. The food inspections are intended to support the smooth and safe continuation of this practice.

The Food Authority reiterated that ensuring the quality of food at public gatherings is a shared responsibility between event organizers and regulatory bodies. Regular inspections, they added, help maintain public trust and protect the health of all attendees.