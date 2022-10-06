Food authority inspects quality of food items in Khal Bazar

(@FahadShabbir)

Following directives of Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Niazi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority visited markets in Khal Bazar and inspected quality of food items

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Niazi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority visited markets in Khal Bazar and inspected quality of food items.

Officials collected food samples from various shops and conducted quality test in mobile testing lab.

Owners of two restaurants were fined and food items were discarded.

During inspection, large quantity of adulterated milk was also discarded and milk shop was penalized. District administration has said that raids would be continued and those found guilty of selling substandard items would be dealt accordingly.