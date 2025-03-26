Food Authority Intensifies Actions Against Poor Quality Sweets Before Eid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) On the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, the KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority has intensified its crackdown on substandard and poor-quality sweets as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches.
During the province-wide operation, several bakery and production units were inspected, with strict action taken against those found violating hygiene standards and using hazardous ingredients.
Sharing details of the crackdown, the Food Authority's spokesperson on Wednesday stated that late-night inspections were carried out across various districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, D.I. Khan, and Lower Chitral. In Peshawar, two bakery units located on Charsadda Road, Dilazak Road, and Gulbahar were sealed due to poor hygiene conditions, while 20 liters of substandard oil was disposed of on the spot.
The spokesperson further mentioned that heavy fines were imposed in Abbottabad, Chitral, D.I. Khan, Upper Dir, and Hangu for violations of food safety standards.
Improvement notices were also issued to several units, instructing them to upgrade their hygiene practices.
According to additional details, three bakery and production units in Abbottabad, along with several units in Katlang (Mardan), Hangu, D.I. Khan, Upper Dir, and Chitral, were fined for selling substandard sweets. They were also served improvement notices to ensure better compliance with hygiene standards.
Director General of Food Authority Wasif Saeed, commended the inspection teams for their successful operations and reiterated that ensuring the provision of safe and high-quality food to the public remains the authority's top priority. He vowed that the crackdown on substandard sweets would continue without compromise.
Meanwhile, Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has ordered strict actions to continue, emphasizing that providing safe and hygienic food items to the public during Eid is crucial. He warned that violators of food safety laws would face severe consequences.
Recent Stories
Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria
Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..
Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks
FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments
France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout
SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed
Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..
Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food Authority intensifies actions against poor quality sweets before Eid6 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to death for nephew’s murder6 minutes ago
-
RWU express solidarity with the Jafar Express victims6 minutes ago
-
Internet essential tool for education, training: Says CM Bugti6 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot chairs meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee6 minutes ago
-
Afzal urges PTI to prioritize national interest over personal gain6 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador call Pakistan second home for Turkish citizens16 minutes ago
-
13 dead , 1,491 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Jhang police crack down on vehicle lifters, recover stolen goods worth Rs12.9 Crore16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq offers Condolences on demise of Naveed Akbar’s father16 minutes ago
-
Students urged to work hard for competing in contemporary world16 minutes ago
-
SACM reviews arrangements in Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar26 minutes ago