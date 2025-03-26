Open Menu

Food Authority Intensifies Actions Against Poor Quality Sweets Before Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) On the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, the KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority has intensified its crackdown on substandard and poor-quality sweets as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches.

During the province-wide operation, several bakery and production units were inspected, with strict action taken against those found violating hygiene standards and using hazardous ingredients.

Sharing details of the crackdown, the Food Authority's spokesperson on Wednesday stated that late-night inspections were carried out across various districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, D.I. Khan, and Lower Chitral. In Peshawar, two bakery units located on Charsadda Road, Dilazak Road, and Gulbahar were sealed due to poor hygiene conditions, while 20 liters of substandard oil was disposed of on the spot.

The spokesperson further mentioned that heavy fines were imposed in Abbottabad, Chitral, D.I. Khan, Upper Dir, and Hangu for violations of food safety standards.

Improvement notices were also issued to several units, instructing them to upgrade their hygiene practices.

According to additional details, three bakery and production units in Abbottabad, along with several units in Katlang (Mardan), Hangu, D.I. Khan, Upper Dir, and Chitral, were fined for selling substandard sweets. They were also served improvement notices to ensure better compliance with hygiene standards.

Director General of Food Authority Wasif Saeed, commended the inspection teams for their successful operations and reiterated that ensuring the provision of safe and high-quality food to the public remains the authority's top priority. He vowed that the crackdown on substandard sweets would continue without compromise.

Meanwhile, Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru has ordered strict actions to continue, emphasizing that providing safe and hygienic food items to the public during Eid is crucial. He warned that violators of food safety laws would face severe consequences.

