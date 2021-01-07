Food authority intensifies campaign against milk adulteration

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) ::Food Authority Swat have intensified the campaign against milk adulteration in collaboration with Livestock and Food Department in various markets here on Thursday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Swat team, in collaboration with the Livestock and Food Department, is continuing the campaign against adulteration of milk.

Hundreds of liters of milk were wasted on the spot. District officers of the Food Authority, Livestock and Food Department participated in the operation with modern mobile laboratories.

According to Deputy Director Food Authority Muhammad Asad Qasim, two teams are working regularly in all tehsils on daily basis against the supply of quality food items to the people and against adulteration.