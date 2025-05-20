Food authority intensifies crackdown on substandard beverages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified its crackdown against substandard and hazardous cold drinks as temperatures continue to rise across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified its crackdown against substandard and hazardous cold drinks as temperatures continue to rise across the province.

According to spokesperson for food authority, major operations were carried out in Peshawar and Swabi following intelligence reports.

In Peshawar, food safety teams set up checkpoint on GT Road to inspect food items. During inspection authorities seized 1,700 liters of fake beverages from a vehicle.

In a same operation in Swabi, the food safety team inspected distribution units, wholesalers and grocery stores in Maneri Bazaar. The food authority recovered 850 liters of substandard soft drinks from one wholesale while 540 liters of unhygienic juice was seized from another shop.

All seized items were confiscated, and heavy fines were imposed under the Food Safety Act.