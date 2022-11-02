Food Authority issues notices to food outlets over unhygienic condition

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District Food Authority on Wednesday inspected various food outlets here in the district and issued notices to several bakeries, hotels and fast food franchises over unsatisfactory hygienic conditions.

Deputy Director Asad Qasim said that teams of food authority regularly visit different areas of the district, and ensure quality food supply to the consumers, adding that a bakery was sealed in Billi Tang over unsatisfactory hygienic conditions while several other food outlets were fined.

He said that the food authority was paying special attention to far-flung areas and making sure that quality food was supplied to the people.