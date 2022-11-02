UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Issues Notices To Food Outlets Over Unhygienic Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Food Authority issues notices to food outlets over unhygienic condition

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District Food Authority on Wednesday inspected various food outlets here in the district and issued notices to several bakeries, hotels and fast food franchises over unsatisfactory hygienic conditions.

Deputy Director Asad Qasim said that teams of food authority regularly visit different areas of the district, and ensure quality food supply to the consumers, adding that a bakery was sealed in Billi Tang over unsatisfactory hygienic conditions while several other food outlets were fined.

He said that the food authority was paying special attention to far-flung areas and making sure that quality food was supplied to the people.

Related Topics

Visit National University

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

35 minutes ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

58 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

4 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.