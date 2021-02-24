UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Kohat Inspects Various Markets, Discards 50 Kg China Salt

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority (KPFSA) inspected various markets in the city and recovered 50 kilograms of China Salt and sealed two shops in Kohat.

According to the PKFSA, a team of Food Safety Authority Kohat inspected various bazaars of the city including Togh Bala, Pindi Road, Hangu Road during the raids Food Safety Officer Syed Salman Ahmed recovered 50 kg of China Salt from two vendors.

China Salt was confiscated and both shops were sealed on the spot while poultry and meat shopkeepers were directed to fully comply with hygiene rules. The food safety team also obtained various samples to check the quality of food items.

