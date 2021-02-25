UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Launches App 'Staso Raaye'; Geo-tagged 17,000 Businesses

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Food authority launches app 'Staso Raaye'; geo-tagged 17,000 businesses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Thursday launched a new app 'Staso Raaye' to provide information about quality of any business related to food and would help to ensure supply of quality food items.

The app was launched by General Manager, IT FSHFA, Amir Shehzad can be downloaded from google playstore. Through the app, users will be able to know the quality of food items available in any food related unit such as restaurants, hotels, juice shops etc.

Users will also have access to information from the authority on relevant inspection data such as employee fitness, cleanliness, blending, and general performance.

Customers can also comment on any restaurant, hotel or other food-related businesses.

Meanwhile in a statement, Director General FSHFA Shahrukh Ali Khan said that the process of inspection of food related businesses in the province is being carried out in accordance with modern requirements.

He said the app 'Staso Raaye' included the data obtained after completion of geo-tagging of 17,000 local food-related businesses.

