Food Authority launches awareness campaign to provide healthy food to students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Monday started a massive awareness campaign in various educational institutes throughout the province to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the students.

The campaign was started on the special directives of Minister Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan and Secretary Food Capt. (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmad.

The Food Safety Authority officials visited various schools and colleges in district Mardan, where the hygiene condition of school canteens, water filtration, and water tanks were inspected. The officials provided basic information of food safety to the Management of educational institutes, students and food handlers working in the canteens. The canteen owners were told that the sale of unhealthy beverages, snacks and other unsafe food are strictly prohibited, and action would be taken against the violators.

Inspections were also carried out in Nisata Road and Mardan City, where improvement notices were issued to a number of school canteens.

Similarly, in district Tank and Hangu the food safety team sensitised students of various schools and colleges on basic food safety principles.

Director General KP Food Safety Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan directed teams to further intensify the inspection of food providers in the educational institutions premises. He warned businesses involved in the sale of unhealthy and unsafe food products of strict consequences. He said the teams are working round the clock to ensure provision of safe food to the people.

The Food Safety team also inspected a number of schools and colleges in district Lakki Marwat, the food safety team met with school principals, and asked them for cooperation in the matter. The management and canteen owners assured their full cooperation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority also conducted awareness sessions in different schools in Lower Dir, and inspected school canteens. During the visits, the students and teachers were provided with basic information on food safety.