Food Authority Launches Awareness Campaigns At Schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The district Food Authority in Dir Lower has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign in all public and private schools to educate students about substandard food items.

Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Auon Haider Gondal, the district food authority would hold 15 minutes session with school students on daily basis and highlight use of fruits and vegetables instead of junk food items.

Shakeel Ahmed an officer of Food authority said that during the awareness campaign the teams of food authority would also conduct inspection of canteens and water tanks in all schools of the district.

