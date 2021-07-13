Food Authority launches crackdown on educational institutions

To ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the students in schools and colleges in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Tuesday accelerated raids on the premises of educational institutes

According to KP FS&HFA Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan, the authority had increased the number of inspections on various educational institutes for checking the quality of food offered to the students. He said special focus has been given to schools and colleges on the directions of Minister Food Atif Khan.

KP Food Safety Authority Spokesperson Qaisar Khan said the authority inspected various food outlets in the premises of schools in Dir Lower, including schools canteen. He said during the inspection one school canteen was sealed over severe unhygienic conditions, while improvement and warning notices were served to others.

Similarly, he added, the authority inspected various schools' canteens in Tehsil Babuzai area of Swat. The Food Safety Teams provided awareness sessions on safe food to students and staff of the schools, while improvement notices were issued to a number of schools.

Qaisar Khan said the Authority will take strict action if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were not followed by the canteens.

The Food Safety Authority also inspected schools in Swari area of Buner, where the school owner and students were sensitized on the importance of safe and healthy food, and how they can play their role in ensuring it.

The KP FS&HFA teams also inspected various schools in other districts including Bannu and Tank, and conducted awareness sessions for the staffer and students.