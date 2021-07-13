UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Launches Crackdown On Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:52 PM

Food Authority launches crackdown on educational institutions

To ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the students in schools and colleges in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Tuesday accelerated raids on the premises of educational institutes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :To ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the students in schools and colleges in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Tuesday accelerated raids on the premises of educational institutes.

According to KP FS&HFA Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan, the authority had increased the number of inspections on various educational institutes for checking the quality of food offered to the students. He said special focus has been given to schools and colleges on the directions of Minister Food Atif Khan.

KP Food Safety Authority Spokesperson Qaisar Khan said the authority inspected various food outlets in the premises of schools in Dir Lower, including schools canteen. He said during the inspection one school canteen was sealed over severe unhygienic conditions, while improvement and warning notices were served to others.

Similarly, he added, the authority inspected various schools' canteens in Tehsil Babuzai area of Swat. The Food Safety Teams provided awareness sessions on safe food to students and staff of the schools, while improvement notices were issued to a number of schools.

Qaisar Khan said the Authority will take strict action if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were not followed by the canteens.

The Food Safety Authority also inspected schools in Swari area of Buner, where the school owner and students were sensitized on the importance of safe and healthy food, and how they can play their role in ensuring it.

The KP FS&HFA teams also inspected various schools in other districts including Bannu and Tank, and conducted awareness sessions for the staffer and students.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Dir Tank Buner Babuzai

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet retains ban on TLP

2 minutes ago

Saudi Hajj Ministry inspects pilgrims reception ce ..

1 minute ago

59 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections reported in ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia issues first smart card for this year ..

1 minute ago

Rain forecast for city

1 minute ago

S.African govt official says 10 killed in Soweto l ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.