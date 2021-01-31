UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Launches Operation Against Adulteration Mafia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, in operations against the adulteration mafia in different districts of the province, destroyed hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy and substandard food items, while several units were sealed for violating hygiene norms.

According to the Food Safety Authority, a food safety team in Hangu District set up a roadblock last night during which more than 300kg of unhealthy chips were recovered from a vehicle and heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

According to the authority, various food related businesses were also inspected in Dera Ismail Khan. More than 100 liters of expired cold drinks were recovered during the operation. Food Safety Authority, Food Safety Teams also recovered more than 100 kg of substandard ghee from various shops in Dir Upper. According to the Food Safety Authority, a bakery was sealed off during the operation in Lower Dir due to poor sanitation.

