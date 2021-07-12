Food authority launches pre-Eid crackdown on bakeries

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Monday started crackdown against production of substandard bakery products in the province and have sealed several shops besides imposing fine on various others.

The food authority launched pre-Eid crackdown on bakeries and during the operation, the authority sealed three bakeries production unit in Bannu over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and poor hygiene practices and imposed fine on it.

The operation was carried out on the directions of KP FS&HFA Director General Shahrukh Ali Khan, during which 500 kilogram of substandard and unhygienic bakery products were recovered from various bakery units.

According to the Food Safety Authority, 400 kg of unhygienic ghee and sweets were also recovered from a bakery in Lal Qila area of Dir Lower, the production unit of the bakery was sealed.

The KP FS&HFA director general said the field teams of the authority were working round the clock to ensure provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

He said demand for the sweets and bakery products get increased before Eid ul Adha. The DG maintained that the strict legal action would be taken against all those found involved in the production of unhealthy bakery products.