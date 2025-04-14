Open Menu

Food Authority Launches Registration Drive Ahead Of Crackdown On Unregistered Food Units

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Food authority launches registration drive ahead of crackdown on unregistered food units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSHFA) has announced a significant new initiative aimed at bringing all unregistered food production units, factories, and related businesses across the province into the legal framework.

A special registration campaign would be launched from April 14 to April 27.

According to a spokesperson for the Authority, the campaign aimed to ensure that all food-related units currently operating without registration are documented and regulated.

This step is part of the broader mission to guarantee the availability of safe, high-quality, and halal food to the public.

Director General of the Authority, Wasif Saeed, has strongly urged all owners of unregistered food units and products to take full advantage of this campaign.

He called for active cooperation with Food Authority staff in their respective districts to complete the registration process during the campaign period.

DG Wasif Saeed also warned that strict legal action will be taken against any food business found unregistered after the deadline.

“Our mission is ‘Safe Food, Healthy People’, and we will ensure it under all circumstances,” he said.

Provincial Minister for Food, Zahoor Shah Toru, emphasized that the provincial government is committed to providing citizens with safe and quality food items and is actively taking practical steps in this regard.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

1 hour ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

1 hour ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

1 hour ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

1 hour ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

1 hour ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

1 hour ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan