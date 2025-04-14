- Home
- Pakistan
- Food authority launches registration drive ahead of crackdown on unregistered food units
Food Authority Launches Registration Drive Ahead Of Crackdown On Unregistered Food Units
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSHFA) has announced a significant new initiative aimed at bringing all unregistered food production units, factories, and related businesses across the province into the legal framework.
A special registration campaign would be launched from April 14 to April 27.
According to a spokesperson for the Authority, the campaign aimed to ensure that all food-related units currently operating without registration are documented and regulated.
This step is part of the broader mission to guarantee the availability of safe, high-quality, and halal food to the public.
Director General of the Authority, Wasif Saeed, has strongly urged all owners of unregistered food units and products to take full advantage of this campaign.
He called for active cooperation with Food Authority staff in their respective districts to complete the registration process during the campaign period.
DG Wasif Saeed also warned that strict legal action will be taken against any food business found unregistered after the deadline.
“Our mission is ‘Safe Food, Healthy People’, and we will ensure it under all circumstances,” he said.
Provincial Minister for Food, Zahoor Shah Toru, emphasized that the provincial government is committed to providing citizens with safe and quality food items and is actively taking practical steps in this regard.
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pb Culture Day observed in colleges across South Punjab6 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS, Akhorwal Darra Adamkhel to review facilities6 minutes ago
-
Food authority launches registration drive ahead of crackdown on unregistered food units6 minutes ago
-
Punjab police, women’s ombudsperson launch joint drive16 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader hails expats for record $28 billion remittances26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets British MP Afzal Khan to discuss strengthening Pakistan-UK ties26 minutes ago
-
CM extends greetings on Vaisakhi festival26 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman urges Muslim countries to raise voice against Israel aggression26 minutes ago
-
AC holds open court to resolve women's issue on priority26 minutes ago
-
Punjabi culture day observed in Sargodha36 minutes ago
-
Rs19.2m fines, 1,461 held over profiteering36 minutes ago
-
Condolences pour in for Professor Khurshid Ahmed's passing46 minutes ago