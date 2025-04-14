Food authority launches registration drive ahead of crackdown on unregistered food units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSHFA) has announced a significant new initiative aimed at bringing all unregistered food production units, factories, and related businesses across the province into the legal framework.

A special registration campaign would be launched from April 14 to April 27.

According to a spokesperson for the Authority, the campaign aimed to ensure that all food-related units currently operating without registration are documented and regulated.

This step is part of the broader mission to guarantee the availability of safe, high-quality, and halal food to the public.

Director General of the Authority, Wasif Saeed, has strongly urged all owners of unregistered food units and products to take full advantage of this campaign.

He called for active cooperation with Food Authority staff in their respective districts to complete the registration process during the campaign period.

DG Wasif Saeed also warned that strict legal action will be taken against any food business found unregistered after the deadline.

“Our mission is ‘Safe Food, Healthy People’, and we will ensure it under all circumstances,” he said.

Provincial Minister for Food, Zahoor Shah Toru, emphasized that the provincial government is committed to providing citizens with safe and quality food items and is actively taking practical steps in this regard.