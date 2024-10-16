Food Authority marks World Food Day in collaboration with University of Agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, in collaboration with the Agriculture University Peshawar, on Wednesday organized an event to observe World Food Day.

The event, themed "Better Food for a Better Life and Better Future," saw the participation of a large number of students, faculty members, and officials, including KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, Director General Food KP and HFA Wasif Saeed, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Dr Daud Jan.

Speaking as the chief guest, Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru highlighted the pressing challenges of hunger, malnutrition, food safety, and the impacts of climate change on agriculture.

He pointed out that 38 per cent of children in Pakistan under the age of five suffer from malnutrition and stunted growth, while 20 per cent of the population faces food insecurity.

“These figures are not just statistics but a picture of a challenging future,” said Toru. He stressed the need to strengthen the food system through modern agricultural technologies, increase crop production, and ensure access to safe and nutritious food.

The minister also noted the pivotal role played by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in ensuring the availability of safe and quality food.

Toru further stated that Agriculture University and the provincial agricultural research system have crucial roles to play in addressing these challenges.

He emphasized the importance of research into drought-resistant crops, efficient water usage, and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices to ensure food security in the face of environmental challenges.

The minister also stressed the need to eliminate socio-economic barriers to food access by implementing social protection programs and improving market infrastructure.

During the event, speakers raised awareness among students about the importance of World Food Day and encouraged them to contribute to addressing agricultural and food security issues in the future.

The event concluded with the distribution of shields to the guests, followed by an awareness walk led by the provincial minister and other participants.