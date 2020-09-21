Food Authority network expanded to 22 KP districts: DG FSHFA

The services of Food Authority have been expanded up to 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including two merged districts to purge out adulteration mafia from the society, said Director General KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Suhail Khan on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The services of Food Authority have been expanded up to 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including two merged districts to purge out adulteration mafia from the society, said Director General KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Suhail Khan on Monday.

He informed this during a ceremony held for joining of assistant directors of FSHFA here. Suhail Khan said that with the induction of 55 food safety officers and 18 assistant directors, the performance of the authority would be further enhanced.

He said the services of FSHFA would now expanded up to 22 districts of the province including two merged districts Khyber and Kurrum.

He directed newly inducted officers to serve the masses with professional exuberance keeping in mind the aim of the authority. He directed them to be vigilant during duty hours as minor mistakes would result in bigger mishaps.

He said that fruits of establishment of the authority have been reached to masses and teams of FSHFA would pursue the adulteration mafia till its total elimination.