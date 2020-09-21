UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Network Expanded To 22 KP Districts: DG FSHFA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:46 PM

Food Authority network expanded to 22 KP districts: DG FSHFA

The services of Food Authority have been expanded up to 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including two merged districts to purge out adulteration mafia from the society, said Director General KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Suhail Khan on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The services of Food Authority have been expanded up to 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including two merged districts to purge out adulteration mafia from the society, said Director General KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Suhail Khan on Monday.

He informed this during a ceremony held for joining of assistant directors of FSHFA here. Suhail Khan said that with the induction of 55 food safety officers and 18 assistant directors, the performance of the authority would be further enhanced.

He said the services of FSHFA would now expanded up to 22 districts of the province including two merged districts Khyber and Kurrum.

He directed newly inducted officers to serve the masses with professional exuberance keeping in mind the aim of the authority. He directed them to be vigilant during duty hours as minor mistakes would result in bigger mishaps.

He said that fruits of establishment of the authority have been reached to masses and teams of FSHFA would pursue the adulteration mafia till its total elimination.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down café in Al Seef, fines 9 ..

4 minutes ago

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

34 minutes ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

34 minutes ago

ICRC Opens COVID-19 Care Center in Yemen Ahead of ..

3 minutes ago

Around 200 People Questioned in Connection With Na ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserves decision on maintain ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.