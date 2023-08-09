Open Menu

Food Authority Official Raided A Fake Drinks Factory, One Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Food Authority official raided a fake drinks factory, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The officials of the food authority and district administration in Peshawar raided a factory manufacturing fake drinks and succeeded in arresting the owner on Wednesday.

According to detail, the officials of the Food Authority and district administration on information raided a factory involved in making drinks with chemicals in poor sanitation.

The officials also recovered full and empty bottles, machinery, stickers, and other items that were taken into custody, the spokesman of the district administration said.

He said counterfeit drinks are manufactured and packaged in popular brands.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

2 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

10 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

11 hours ago
UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

11 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

11 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

11 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

11 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

11 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan