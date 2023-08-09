Food Authority official raided a fake drinks factory, one arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The officials of the food authority and district administration in Peshawar raided a factory manufacturing fake drinks and succeeded in arresting the owner on Wednesday.

According to detail, the officials of the Food Authority and district administration on information raided a factory involved in making drinks with chemicals in poor sanitation.

The officials also recovered full and empty bottles, machinery, stickers, and other items that were taken into custody, the spokesman of the district administration said.

He said counterfeit drinks are manufactured and packaged in popular brands.