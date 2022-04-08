Food Authority officials raided different bazaars in Dir Lower

In light of the directives issued by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal, the KP Food Safe and Halal Food Authority Dir Lower team here on Friday conducted a crackdown against substandard food items besides launching awareness campaign in different bazars

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) ::In light of the directives issued by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt. (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal, the KP Food Safe and Halal Food Authority Dir Lower team here on Friday conducted a crackdown against substandard food items besides launching awareness campaign in different bazars.

In this regard, the awareness session was held at Pakistan Model school in Khal Tehsil in which children were given detailed information about the basic principles of hygiene, substandard food items and balanced diet.