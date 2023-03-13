UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Operation Continues On 7th Consecutive Day In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Abbottabad Food Safety Team has continued its operation on the seventh consecutive day under the supervision of Director Operations Altaf Hussain.

The food safety team inspected various hotels, bakeries, grocery stores and sealed a bakery and hotel for poor sanitation and substandard ingredients, similarly, a wholesale grocery store was also sealed and a heavy fine was imposed on account of prohibited and expired items.

Talking to the media, Food Safety Officer Ahsan Iqbal said that on the arrival of Ramazan, the adulteration mafia will be dealt with iron hands, adding that the supply of clean and pure food will be ensured.

He said that operations will be continued during Ramazan and the public is also requested to inform the Food Authority timely about adulteration in food items and substandard items around them.

