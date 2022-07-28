UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Organizes Training On Edible Oil Fortification Process

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Food authority organizes training on edible oil fortification process

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) in collaboration with Nutrition International Pakistan organized a daylong capacity building training on edible oil fortification process, quality assurance and control for oil and ghee millers and staff working in food authority

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) in collaboration with Nutrition International Pakistan organized a daylong capacity building training on edible oil fortification process, quality assurance and control for oil and ghee millers and staff working in food authority.

Addressing the participants, Director Technical Food Authority, Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah stressed the importance of fortified edible oil, and said the deficiency of nutrients results in a range of health complications and added that nutrient deficiencies can easily be overcome with fortified food.

Additional Secretary Food Department, Capt. Retd Sarmad said keeping in view importance of food fortification provincial government has recently passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Fortification Act 2022.

National Program Manager Oil Fortification Nutrition International, Zameer Haider informed that 146 oil mills across the country are producing more than 210,000 MT of fortified oil monthly basis and currently 135 million people are covered with vitamin A and D fortified edible oil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Government Million

Recent Stories

Country Representative of a Chinese group calls on ..

Country Representative of a Chinese group calls on Sindh Irrigation Minister

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to unlock full economic, connectivi ..

Govt committed to unlock full economic, connectivity potential of CPEC: PM

3 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate action to be taken against drug ped ..

Indiscriminate action to be taken against drug peddlers: DIG Hazara

3 minutes ago
 Govt focuses on screening, treatment facilities fo ..

Govt focuses on screening, treatment facilities for hepatitis-free Pakistan by 2 ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 304 points, closing ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 304 points, closing at 40,276 points 28 July 2022

1 hour ago
 NHA continues efforts to ensure road networks usab ..

NHA continues efforts to ensure road networks usability in monsoon rains

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.