Food authority organizes training on edible oil fortification process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) in collaboration with Nutrition International Pakistan organized a daylong capacity building training on edible oil fortification process, quality assurance and control for oil and ghee millers and staff working in food authority.

Addressing the participants, Director Technical Food Authority, Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah stressed the importance of fortified edible oil, and said the deficiency of nutrients results in a range of health complications and added that nutrient deficiencies can easily be overcome with fortified food.

Additional Secretary Food Department, Capt. Retd Sarmad said keeping in view importance of food fortification provincial government has recently passed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Fortification Act 2022.

National Program Manager Oil Fortification Nutrition International, Zameer Haider informed that 146 oil mills across the country are producing more than 210,000 MT of fortified oil monthly basis and currently 135 million people are covered with vitamin A and D fortified edible oil.