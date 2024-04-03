Food Authority Quick Action Against Adulteration Mafia
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has taken quick action against the adulteration mafia throughout the province.
Under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, raids were conducted on bakeries, milk, taka, cold drinks, and milk shops in Peshawar's inner city, a spokesperson Food Authority said here.
On-the-spot checking of food samples with a modern mobile food testing lab, the spokesperson informed the media. He said, more than 200 liters of unwholesome milk was destroyed from a milk shop and sealed.
About 100 kg of unhealthy and substandard sweets, non-food grade color, and rotten eggs were seized from a bakery unit and destroyed, the spokesperson said. Two bakery units and three taka shops were fined for violating health norms, the spokesperson.
The Swat team also inspected bakery units in Matta Bazaar and 2,400 stale eggs were seized from a bakery unit and destroyed on the spot, the spokesperson said.
Further action under the Food Safety Act has been initiated by imposing heavy fines on the owners, spokesman.
The food safety team conducted a surprise raid on a beverage distribution unit in Swabi. About 4000 liters of fake and harmful drinks were seized from the warehouse, the spokesman said.
Food safety teams should regularly check sweets production units. He said Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed has announced zero tolerance against food adulteration mafia. Eradication of food adulteration is the mission of the Food Authority, the spokesperson said.
Recent Stories
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters3 minutes ago
-
NLC successfully transports Pakistan’s potato export consignment to Tajikistan7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's pop queen Nazia Hassan remembered on her birth anniversary7 minutes ago
-
Saeed u Zaman Atif praises Bhutto as revolutionary leader17 minutes ago
-
Chitral's Winter Festival ends with glee and fun17 minutes ago
-
FIA crackdown continues: 17 raids conducted against electricity theft, fake medicine sale26 minutes ago
-
Newborn’s girl recovered from canal27 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 74,800 cusecs water27 minutes ago
-
PESCO, FIA disconnect power supply of defaulter govt departments27 minutes ago
-
Young man arrested, fined for killing of leopard in Nowshera37 minutes ago
-
DC Karak imposes ban on fire crackers46 minutes ago
-
DIG, SSP visits markets, business office of city46 minutes ago