Open Menu

Food Authority Quick Action Against Adulteration Mafia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Food Authority quick action against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has taken quick action against the adulteration mafia throughout the province.

Under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, raids were conducted on bakeries, milk, taka, cold drinks, and milk shops in Peshawar's inner city, a spokesperson Food Authority said here.

On-the-spot checking of food samples with a modern mobile food testing lab, the spokesperson informed the media. He said, more than 200 liters of unwholesome milk was destroyed from a milk shop and sealed.

About 100 kg of unhealthy and substandard sweets, non-food grade color, and rotten eggs were seized from a bakery unit and destroyed, the spokesperson said. Two bakery units and three taka shops were fined for violating health norms, the spokesperson.

The Swat team also inspected bakery units in Matta Bazaar and 2,400 stale eggs were seized from a bakery unit and destroyed on the spot, the spokesperson said.

Further action under the Food Safety Act has been initiated by imposing heavy fines on the owners, spokesman.

The food safety team conducted a surprise raid on a beverage distribution unit in Swabi. About 4000 liters of fake and harmful drinks were seized from the warehouse, the spokesman said.

Food safety teams should regularly check sweets production units. He said Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed has announced zero tolerance against food adulteration mafia. Eradication of food adulteration is the mission of the Food Authority, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Mobile Swabi Media From

Recent Stories

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

3 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

14 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

14 hours ago
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

14 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

14 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

14 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan