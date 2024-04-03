Food Authority quick action against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has taken quick action against the adulteration mafia throughout the province.

Under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, raids were conducted on bakeries, milk, taka, cold drinks, and milk shops in Peshawar's inner city, a spokesperson Food Authority said here.

On-the-spot checking of food samples with a modern mobile food testing lab, the spokesperson informed the media. He said, more than 200 liters of unwholesome milk was destroyed from a milk shop and sealed.

About 100 kg of unhealthy and substandard sweets, non-food grade color, and rotten eggs were seized from a bakery unit and destroyed, the spokesperson said. Two bakery units and three taka shops were fined for violating health norms, the spokesperson.

The Swat team also inspected bakery units in Matta Bazaar and 2,400 stale eggs were seized from a bakery unit and destroyed on the spot, the spokesperson said.

Further action under the Food Safety Act has been initiated by imposing heavy fines on the owners, spokesman.

The food safety team conducted a surprise raid on a beverage distribution unit in Swabi. About 4000 liters of fake and harmful drinks were seized from the warehouse, the spokesman said.

Food safety teams should regularly check sweets production units. He said Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed has announced zero tolerance against food adulteration mafia. Eradication of food adulteration is the mission of the Food Authority, the spokesperson said.