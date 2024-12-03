Open Menu

Food Authority Recover 750 Kg Of China Salt

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Food authority recover 750 Kg of China salt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Launching a crackdown against harmful and substandard food items, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized over 750 kilograms of prohibited China salt from a warehouse at the Old Haji Camp.

According to details, team of food authority conducted surprise inspections at goods transport terminals in old Haji Camp area and recovered 750 Kg of China salt that was packed in sacks. The owners of the warehouse were penalized under Food Safety Act.

Director General of the KPK Food Authority Wasif Saeed, praised the food safety team for its successful operation and said that crackdown against adulteration mafias would continue. He also warned action against transporters involved in supplying of prohibited food items.

