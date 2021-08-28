Food authority recovered 2000 kg substandard custard powder

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 02:27 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday recovered 2000 kilogram substandard custard powder from a godown situated in Hastnagri area of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday recovered 2000 kilogram substandard custard powder from a godown situated in Hastnagri area of provincial metropolis.

The godwon was used to pack substandard custard powder in boxes labelled with name of a famous food company.

Case has been registered against owner of the godown and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile food authority has sealed a restaurant in Hastnagri for unhygienic conditions.

Food authority also recovered about 2500 litres of substandard citric acid during a raid conducted in Tangi.

