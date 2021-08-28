Food Authority Recovered 2000 Kg Substandard Custard Powder
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 02:27 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday recovered 2000 kilogram substandard custard powder from a godown situated in Hastnagri area of provincial metropolis
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday recovered 2000 kilogram substandard custard powder from a godown situated in Hastnagri area of provincial metropolis.
The godwon was used to pack substandard custard powder in boxes labelled with name of a famous food company.
Case has been registered against owner of the godown and investigation is underway.
Meanwhile food authority has sealed a restaurant in Hastnagri for unhygienic conditions.
Food authority also recovered about 2500 litres of substandard citric acid during a raid conducted in Tangi.