Open Menu

Food Authority Recovered 750 Kg Of China Salt

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Food authority recovered 750 Kg of China salt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Launching a crackdown against harmful and substandard food items, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized over 750 kilograms of prohibited China salt from a warehouse at the Old Haji Camp.

According to details, team of food authority conducted surprise inspections at goods transport terminals in old Haji Camp area and recovered 750 Kg of China salt that was packed in sacks. The owners of the warehouse were penalized under Food Safety Act.

Director General of the KP Food Authority Wasif Saeed, praised the food safety team for its successful operation and said that crackdown against adulteration mafias would continue.

He also warned action against transporters involved in supplying of prohibited food items.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

53 minutes ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

1 hour ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

5 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

5 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

7 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

19 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

19 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan