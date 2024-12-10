Food Authority Recovered 750 Kg Of China Salt
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Launching a crackdown against harmful and substandard food items, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized over 750 kilograms of prohibited China salt from a warehouse at the Old Haji Camp.
According to details, team of food authority conducted surprise inspections at goods transport terminals in old Haji Camp area and recovered 750 Kg of China salt that was packed in sacks. The owners of the warehouse were penalized under Food Safety Act.
Director General of the KP Food Authority Wasif Saeed, praised the food safety team for its successful operation and said that crackdown against adulteration mafias would continue.
He also warned action against transporters involved in supplying of prohibited food items.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal mobile boosters2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Boards' matric exam-2025 date sheet revealed2 minutes ago
-
Punjab joins global campaign against gender-based violence2 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Faiz (R) being afforded with all legal right as per law: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Govt confirms closure of political cells in intelligence agencies, SC informed12 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life12 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz visits China Communist Party Office12 minutes ago
-
Over Rs.4.51bn released for govt schools12 minutes ago
-
DPO directs for adoption of special strategy to control crimes12 minutes ago
-
SCP dismayed over remarks of PTI Counsel; accepts petition for Judicial Commission22 minutes ago
-
5 outlaws held during operation conducted in DI Khan22 minutes ago