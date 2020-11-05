Food Authority recovers 100 kg substandard Nimco

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has recovered 100 kilogram of substandard Nimco (Snacks) and sealed the factory during a raid on Phandu Raod here on Thursday.

The raid was conducted during a campaign started on the directives of Director General of food authority, Suhail Khan.

A team of food authority also recovered unwholesome and expired edible items from Town II.

Director Operations Food Authority, Azmat Ullah Wazir said that efforts were underway to ensure provision of quality items to consumers adding situation has significantly improved after the raids conducted against food mafia involved in selling of substandard food items.