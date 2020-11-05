UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Recovers 100 Kg Substandard Nimco

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Food Authority recovers 100 kg substandard Nimco

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority has recovered 100 kilogram of substandard Nimco (Snacks) and sealed the factory during a raid on Phandu Raod here on Thursday.

The raid was conducted during a campaign started on the directives of Director General of food authority, Suhail Khan.

A team of food authority also recovered unwholesome and expired edible items from Town II.

Director Operations Food Authority, Azmat Ullah Wazir said that efforts were underway to ensure provision of quality items to consumers adding situation has significantly improved after the raids conducted against food mafia involved in selling of substandard food items.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

13 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

23 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

36 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

39 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

26 minutes ago

Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC to ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.