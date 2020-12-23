UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Recovers 10000 Liters Of Unhealthy Juices, Ketchups

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:35 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Wednesday raided a go-down in Chughul Pura area and recovered a huge stock of unhealthy juices and ketchups

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority on Wednesday raided a go-down in Chughul Pura area and recovered a huge stock of unhealthy juices and ketchups.

Deputy Director FSA, Talat Fahad said that around 10000 liters of expired and contaminated juices were recovered from the go-down.

Besides, the authority also recovered expired ketchups from the premises.

Fahad said the juices and ketchups would be discarded to prevent its supply to the market adding a hefty fine has been imposed on the owners of the factory.

He further said that the authority would continue its drive against adulteration mafia and spare no one playing with the lives of the general public.

