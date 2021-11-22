Food authority recovers 108kg substandard spices, seal factory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety (KP-FS) and Halal Food Authority (HFA) Monday recovered 108 kilogram substandard spices and sealed the factory at Jahangir area of district Nowshera.

The spokesman said that the Authority also recovered 125 liters substandard oil from a factory.

A factory has been sealed in Charsadda over selling substandard edible items said the spokesman.

The officials of the Authority also discarded hundreds of liters adulterated milk at Charsadda.