Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Food authority recovers 14000 litres counterfeit drinks, shops sealed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in an operation in Chamkani area here Tuesday recovered more than 14,000 litres of counterfeit drinks from distribution centers and sealed it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in an operation in Chamkani area here Tuesday recovered more than 14,000 litres of counterfeit drinks from distribution centers and sealed it.

The action was taken on the direction of Director General KP Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which two wholesale distribution centres were sealed.

According to Director Operations, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, unhygienic beverages were supplied from distribution centres in different parts of the city. He said action was also taken against the mafia in other districts of the province.

In district Nowshera, the food safety team inspected various food-related businesses. During which more than 120 kg of banned and unhygienic edible items including energy drinks and chemicals were recovered. A slaughter house was also sealed for violating hygiene rules during the operation.

Similarly, a shop in Kohat was sealed while selling substandard food items for children.

Wazir said that a hotel was sealed in Upper Dir for violating hygiene norms.

DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that strict action would be taken against those who put people health at risk by providing or selling unhygienic food.

