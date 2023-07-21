Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverages

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Friday raided a godown on Swabi Road Mardan and recovered 20,000 liters of fake beverages. The beverages were stored with original soft drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Friday raided a godown on Swabi Road Mardan and recovered 20,000 liters of fake beverages. The beverages were stored with original soft drinks.

Upon suspicion, the food officials selected samples and analyzed them in the mobile laboratory.

The results of the samples were confirmed that soft drinks were fake and not according to the approved food standards.

The owner of the godown was sent to jail and the harmful consignment of beverages was confiscated.

Meanwhile, the Food Authority has explicitly said that raids would be continued against substandard food items and no one would be allowed to endanger the lives of innocent people.