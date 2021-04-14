UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Recovers 2500kg Expired Pulp, 1000kg Substandard Tea Leaves, Factories Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Wednesday raided a beverage factory near Qambar Bypass Swat and recovered more than 2,500 kilograms of expired pulp and 1000 kg substandard tea leaves sealed the factories

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority on Wednesday raided a beverage factory near Qambar Bypass Swat and recovered more than 2,500 kilograms of expired pulp and 1000 kg substandard tea leaves sealed the factories.

The raid was carried out on the directions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, overdue items were being used in the manufacture of beverages and jams in the factory, on which an FIR was registered against the owners.

Similarly, more than 1,000 kg of unhygienic tea leaves recovered in raid at Dilgaran Bazar Peshawar and sealed the manufacturing factory. Harmful chemicals were being used in tea leaves at factory.

Factory owners arrested during operation and registered FIR against them.

Sweets Unit was sealed here on Charsadda Road and more than 700 kg of substandard unhealthy sweets seized in operation.

Distribution centre in Abbottabad City raided, 2,000 packets of expired and substandard papads seized while 236 kg substandard salt and mis-label packing material seized from salt manufacturing unit.

DG Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that teams have been formed to ensure quality food supply to the people in the province, conducting field inspections three times a day.

He said that crackdown against the mafia would ensure clean and quality food supply in the province.

