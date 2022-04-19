UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Recovers 3000kg Substandard Spices, Seals Factory

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, seals factory

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority during crackdown on Tuesday recovered more than 3000 kilograms of adulterated spices and sealed the factory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority during crackdown on Tuesday recovered more than 3000 kilograms of adulterated spices and sealed the factory.

The Authority team in an operation near Bakhshu Bridge recovered a large quantity of substandard and counterfeit spices from a factory and sealed it on the spot.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, counterfeit spices were supplied to different parts of the city. Strict legal action will be taken against the owners for adulterated spices, the DG said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Constable injured in encounter

Constable injured in encounter

34 seconds ago
 China says it has signed security pact with Solomo ..

China says it has signed security pact with Solomon Islands

35 seconds ago
 PTV dropped the teaser of Late Naila Jaffri's upco ..

PTV dropped the teaser of Late Naila Jaffri's upcoming Serial

38 seconds ago
 18th amendment restored true spirit of constitutio ..

18th amendment restored true spirit of constitution: PPP Chairman

6 minutes ago
 "Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upco ..

"Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upcoming drama serial

6 minutes ago
 US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Mo ..

US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Move to Right Direction - Ryabko ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.