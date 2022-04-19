Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, seals factory

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority during crackdown on Tuesday recovered more than 3000 kilograms of adulterated spices and sealed the factory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority during crackdown on Tuesday recovered more than 3000 kilograms of adulterated spices and sealed the factory.

The Authority team in an operation near Bakhshu Bridge recovered a large quantity of substandard and counterfeit spices from a factory and sealed it on the spot.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, counterfeit spices were supplied to different parts of the city. Strict legal action will be taken against the owners for adulterated spices, the DG said.