Food authority recovers 3200 kg China salt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority recovered 3200 kilograms of China salt during a raid conducted on Pajagi Road here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson for Food Authority, China salt was recovered during an inspection of a godown situated on Pajagi Road.

Case has been registered against the owner of the godown under Food Safety Act. It is worth mentioning that the use of China salt has been banned by the Supreme Court due to its hazardous effects on human health.

