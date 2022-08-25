UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Recovers 4000kg Substandard Gur In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The food Safety and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday unearthed a fake jaggery (Gur) production unit at Charsadda Road in Mardan district and registered a case against workers and owner of the factory.

According to DG Food Safety Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Rukh Khan around 4000 kg of fake gurr was recovered from the factory that was being operated during the night hours.

He said in spite of sugarcane juice, the factory workers were using sugar, health hazardous colors and rotten jaggery in the production of gurr.

The fake gurr was being supplied to various markets and shops for sale in different districts of the province. The hygiene condition at the factory was also very unsatisfactory, he mentioned.

He said crackdowns against such production units had been intensified across the province,adding, that those playing with the lives of people would accordingly be dealt with.

