Food Authority Recovers 50 Kilogram China Salt

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Swat Thursday recovered fifty kilogram china salt from a shop situated in Teshil Babuzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Swat Thursday recovered fifty kilogram china salt from a shop situated in Teshil Babuzai.

Team of food authority that was led by Deputy Director Food Authority, Muhammad Asif also arrested the shopkeeper and started action against him under Food Safety Act.

In another raid, a team of food authority raided a shop in Mingora and confiscated expired food flavor that was being used in manufacturing ice cream and soft drinks.

Muhammad Asif said that teams of food authority are monitoring markets of the city and conducting raids on daily basis to ensure quality of food. He said that helpline has also been setup for help that can be reached on number 0946721071.

