Food Authority recovers 500 liters substandard ghee, seals three bakeries in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Monday recovered 500 liters substandard ghee and sealed three sweet bakeries in Bannu district.

The food authority team led by Deputy Director Muhammad Abbas raided in different bazaar of Bannu and confiscated 500 liters poor quality ghee and also sealed three bakeries for selling substandard items.

Similarly, the food authority team inspected various bazaars in Mardan and sealed a sweet baker over poor hygiene conditions and recovered hundreds of kilograms of substandard sweets.