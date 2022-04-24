Food Authority recovers 5000 liters fake, substandard beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority during crackdown on Sunday confiscated 5000 liters of fake and substandard beverages in Peshawar and Mardan districts.

The Authority teams raided Phandu road Peshawar and recovered 2000 liters of fake beverages and sealed the manufacturing unit.

Similarly, the Authority raided a shop at Mardan and recovered 3000 liters of substandard beverages and sealed the juice unit.